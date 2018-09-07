Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya? Trending Video Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

A beautiful video by Star Gold celebrates love in all its forms.

If you are wondering why 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' - the title of an iconic song from 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam - is trending on Twitter, here's why. As the Supreme Court verdict decriminalising homosexuality reinforced yesterday, love is love - and love is capable of rising above gender binaries, across societal constraints and more. To celebrate the landmark judgement ending Section 377 and to pay a tribute to love in all its forms, Star Gold released a beautiful video about 15 hours ago. The video gives a brilliant twist to the song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya - using it as the background to a film that celebrates everyone from 'trans conventional Valentines' to 'partners in pride'.



The lyrics of the song - "Pyar kiya toh darna kya... pyar kiya koi chori nahi ki" - roughly translate to "Love is not a crime. Why fear if you have loved?" These lyrics are especially fitting after yesterday's verdict on Section 377, but the video reminds us that while the abolishing of this archaic impediment to free will and choice directly impacts India's gay community, the freedom to love is, or should be, a right available to all consenting adults. It urges viewers to rejoice in love in all its forms, unshackled by age, gender, religion, geography and other separators.



"Love Fearlessly. #LoveIsLove #PyarKiyaTohDarnaKya," wrote Star Gold in the caption accompanying the video.



Watch the touching video below:

The video has been trending on Twitter since this morning. It has collected over 9,000 views on the micro-blogging website. Many have praised the choice of the song and the message it conveys.

Here is what Twitter is saying about it:

The decriminalisation of homosexuality was widely celebrated on the Internet yesterday. Here is how Twitter had celebrated the verdict.