Pune Police's Hilarious Reaction To Number Plate With 'Khansaab' Sticker

A "Khansaab" number plate brought out Pune's Police's funny side.

Pune Police's witty reaction to a number plate with "Khansaab" written on it has won them many fans. On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photograph of a bike with the registration plate featuring a crown and the words "Khansaab". The Twitter user urged Pune Police to take action against the bike's owner for violating rules.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989, nothing except the registration number of a vehicle should be displayed on number plates. Violators of the rule are liable to be punished.

Pune Police had the funniest response to the offending number plate.

"KHANSAAB ko cool bhi banana hai. KHANSAAB ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai. KHANSAAB ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai. Par KHANSAAB ko traffic rules follow nahin karne. Aise kaise chalega KHANSAAB?" they tweeted.

Their tweet roughly translates to: "Khansaab wants to look cool. Khansaab wants to show off his hair and drive a fancy bike. But Khansaab doesn't want to follow traffic rules. How will this do, Khansaab?"

Their tweet has collected nearly 7,000 'likes' and more than 2,000 'retweets'. It has also won Pune Police a number of compliments from impressed Twitter users.

This is not the first time that Pune Police's humorous take on fancy number plates has amused social media. Only a couple of weeks ago, Twitter users had a hearty laugh at their response to a number plate with a crown sticker.