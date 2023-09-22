'Proud': R Madhavan After Owning 'Made In India' iPhone 15

R Madhavan took to X to share the news.

Apple's newly launched iPhone 15 series will go on sale from today onwards. The Apple stores are already witnessing huge footfall as people are gearing up to purchase Apple's flagship product. Amid this, actor, writer and director R Madhavan recently shared that he purchased the new device and stated that he was "proud and thrilled" to own "the Made in India iPhone 15".

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to post about the same and said, "Got it . Proud and thrilled to own the MADE IN INDIA IPHONE 15.. #MakeInIndia #iPhone15". The '3 Idiots' actor also added three Indian flag emojis in his caption along with a picture of his newly-owned iPhone 15 in pink colour.

Got it .Proud and thrilled to own the MADE IN INDIA IPHONE 15.. #MakeInIndia#iPhone15 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DlnAeScLDt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 21, 2023

Since being shared, his post has received over nine thousand likes and two lakh views on the platform.

"Apple iPhone is the best thing you can get for yourself," said a user.

"Should have bought 15Pro," added another person.

"Assembled.. Hopefully made in India soon.," commented a third user.

Another user added, "That's Assembled Sir.. Don't be over proud."

"Maddy using pink iPhone. Can he be even more cute? It's not fair!!!!" remarked an X user.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 15 series became available for pre-order in 40 additional nations, including India, on September 15. As per the company's website, it will also begin shipping pre-orders today onwards.

Apple introduced four versions of the iPhone 15 including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at its recent Wonderlust event. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. They are available in five colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

With 128GB base storage, the iPhone 15 will cost Rs 79,900, while the price of the iPhone 15 Plus is Rs 89,900. The cost of the iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB) starts at Rs 1,34,900 and iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB will cost Rs 1,59,900.