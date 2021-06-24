Priyanka Gandhi's Birthday Post For Daughter Miraya Came With A Throwback Video

Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Instagram this morning to share a birthday post for daughter Miraya Vadra, who is 19 today. "Why do they grow up so fast?" Ms Gandhi asked, sharing a throwback video alongside a more recent picture of Miraya as a teenager.

The video shows Miraya Vadra as a baby, lying in bed with her mother and elder brother Raihan. Alongside the throwback video, Ms Gandhi shared a picture of her daughter, now a smiling a teenager dressed in jeans, a blue top and colourful sneakers.

The birthday post has racked up thousands of 'likes' and comments from people wishing the 19-year-old a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Raihan Rajiv Vadra, 20, also took to Instagram to wish his sister. He shared a photo of the two smiling for the camera.

"Happy Birthday mini! Always be free like the ocean. All my love always," Raihan Vadra, a budding photographer, wrote for his sister.

Raihan and Miraya are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children with husband Robert Vadra, who also shared a birthday post for his daughter on Twitter. "Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Miraya! 19 today...last of the 'Teens'!" he wrote

Raihan and Miraya Vadra usually stay away from the media glare and feature rarely on their mother's social media, although Ms Gandhi had last year shared a picture of her daughter and her mother, Sonia Gandhi, as part of a women's empowerment campaign.

In 2019, she had also shared a picture of Miraya Vadra for Daughter's Day. "Who knew there was a '#Daughtersday' I thought it was every day," the Congress leader wrote while sharing the picture.