Policewoman Helps Deliver Baby Boy In Cab. He Is Named After Her

Lance Corporal Komathi Narayan at the hospital with the baby she helped deliver.

The parents of a newborn baby have decided to name him after the policewoman who went out of her way to ensure his safe delivery. Lance Corporal Komathi Narayan was stationed at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when she was approached by a heavily pregnant Indonesian woman. The woman asked her for help, saying she was already experiencing contractions, according to a Facebook post by Polis Diraja Malaysia (Royal Malaysia Police). The incident occurred on October 7.

Sensing her panic, Ms Narayan immediately flagged down a taxi. According to The Sun Daily, there was already a passenger inside, who stepped out after Corporal Narayan explained the situation to him.

The 27-year-old policewoman then helped the pregnant woman in and decided to accompany her to the hospital. The woman, however, gave birth in the taxi during the journey, with Ms Narayan there to assist her.

A photograph shared by police shows them later at the hospital, with Ms Narayan holding the baby boy she helped deliver. The boy was named Rizky Sardi Mathi-varna, after the "midwife cop", Komathi Narayan.

On Facebook, Ms Narayan's kindness in going beyond the call of duty was widely appreciated, with the photograph garnering more than 10,000 'likes'.

"A grand salute for the excellent job," wrote one person in the comments section. "Good job," said another.

The Sun Daily reports that Lance Corporal Komathi Narayan and the taxi driver Wong Kok Loong were both recognised for their kind gesture. They received certificates of appreciation and plaques from Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon.

In December last year, Mumbai cops helped a woman who gave birth to a baby on the platform of a busy railway station.

