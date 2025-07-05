Punjab Police Bust Arms-Drugs Module Run By Pak, Malaysian Handlers

Amritsar Police have busted an arms-narcotics module operated by handlers based in Pakistan and Malaysia, arresting nine persons in two separate cases, officials said on Friday.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that the network extended from Dubai to Pakistan and was being thoroughly investigated.

"Commissionerate police Amritsar has got a huge success in the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign. We have busted an arms-narco module run by Pakistani and Malaysian handlers. Three people have been arrested. Five sophisticated weapons and one kg of heroin have been recovered from them, sent through the international border via drone. We have recovered three Glock pistols of 9 mm and two .30 bore Chinese pistol and 1 kg of heroin," Police Commissioner Bhullar said.

He further stated that the three arrested accused hail from Barnala district, Fatehgarh Churian, and Tarn Taran district, and two of them had recently returned from Malaysia with the specific task of executing this smuggling operation.

"They came to Amritsar for the same purpose. They were supposed to deliver their consignment but were arrested before it," he added.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Bhullar further said that six more individuals were arrested with Rs 9.7 lakh in drug and hawala money.

"Apart from this, six other accused were arrested with Rs 9.7 lakhs of drug and hawala money. Our CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) team arrested Danish and recovered 150 grams of Heroin. A young woman named Saloni was arrested. After that, a resident of Amritsar Rural, Jobanpreet and Kulwinder Singh from Ludhiana were arrested. Abdul Rahman and Pradeep Pintu, residents of Karnataka, were also arrested. When deliveries come to India, the money via Delhi is going to Dubai and then Pakistan. We are investigating all the linkages from Dubai to Pakistan," he added.

Earlier, on June 30, Amritsar Commissionerate Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Rajasthan Police, dismantled a major international drug cartel operated by a Pakistan-based smuggler and a Canada-based handler, recovering a large heroin consignment near the International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan.

In a post on X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated, "In a massive crackdown, #Amritsar Commissionerate Police, with the support of BSF and Rajasthan Police, dismantles a major international drug cartel operated by Pak-based smuggler Tanveer Shah and Canada based handler Joban Kaler and recovers a huge consignment of 60.302 Kg Heroin from near the International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan."

