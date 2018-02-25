PM Modi Talks Of Canadian Olympian's Inspiring Story. His Response

Following his speech, reports USA Today, Mr McMorris began to receive several Google alerts from India as people began to search for him.
When his manager Adam Burwell realised that the PM Modi had referenced his inspiring story, he worked quickly to do something in return. Mark McMorris's team was thus able to get a bib signed by him on its way to India through International Olympic Committee member Hayley Wickenheiser who was headed to India.
Canadians inspiring the world: PM @narendramodi sometimes tells students the story of @markmcmorris' perseverance back to the podium in the face of injury & adversity. Today, I was honoured to present him with Mark's signed competition bib from #PyeongChang2018. pic.twitter.com/oGPShBKBD8- Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 23, 2018
Though PM Modi spoke about Mark McMorris eight days ago, the video was tweeted by him on February 23. You can listen to it below:
We are extremely proud of @markmcmorris! His tenacity and courage inspire people across the world. Here's what I had said about his accomplishment during my recent Townhall with students. pic.twitter.com/JaJMvVVJ0H- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2018
Here's how Mr McMorris responded on Twitter:
February 24, 2018
"It's pretty cool, pretty small world like that. Such a big place of India and then he tells my story. It's just so random, but I'm glad my story can help be used like that," Mr McMorris was quoted as saying by USA Today.
His tweet after his Olympic win, referred to by PM Modi in his speech, collected over one lakh 'likes' on Twitter:
Thank You Life pic.twitter.com/TdHcIdWzqJ- Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) February 12, 2018
