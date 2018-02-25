PM Modi Talks Of Canadian Olympian's Inspiring Story. His Response

Mark McMorris recovered from life-threatening injuries to win bronze at the Olympics

PM Modi praised Mark McMorris during a townhall with students.

During an interactive talk with students in Delhi last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the incredible story of Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris. The 24-year-old recovered from life-threatening injuries, including a ruptured spleen and collapsed lung, to walk away with the bronze medal in slopestyle at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. PM Modi, during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' address, praised Mark McMorris's tenacity and courage as he recovered from a coma to win big.

Following his speech, reports USA Today, Mr McMorris began to receive several Google alerts from India as people began to search for him.

When his manager Adam Burwell realised that the PM Modi had referenced his inspiring story, he worked quickly to do something in return. Mark McMorris's team was thus able to get a bib signed by him on its way to India through International Olympic Committee member Hayley Wickenheiser who was headed to India.

Here, the bib was presented to PM Modi by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
 
Though PM Modi spoke about Mark McMorris eight days ago, the video was tweeted by him on February 23. You can listen to it below:
 
Here's how Mr McMorris responded on Twitter:
 
"It's pretty cool, pretty small world like that. Such a big place of India and then he tells my story. It's just so random, but I'm glad my story can help be used like that," Mr McMorris was quoted as saying by USA Today.

His tweet after his Olympic win, referred to by PM Modi in his speech, collected over one lakh 'likes' on Twitter:
 
 

