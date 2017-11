PM Modi Plays Catch With Bhutan's Prince. Too Cute, Says Twitter

The Royal Family of Bhutan met the Prime Minister at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg last evening. pic.twitter.com/DOv971RGfu - PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2017

Such a cuteheart this lil prince is - Shilpi Pathak (@Shilpzzm) November 2, 2017

This video made my day - dheeraj poornayya (@POORNAYYA) November 2, 2017

Too cute - Satyam Gautam (@satyam_1496) November 2, 2017

Presented the Prince of Bhutan an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set. pic.twitter.com/91xLRURPnJ - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

#Adorableguest. EAM @SushmaSwaraj greets the Gyalsey (Prince) of Bhutan on his first visit to India as His Majesty and Her Majesty look on. pic.twitter.com/qfZQIOldxi - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 1, 2017

Special gesture for a valued friend. EAM @SushmaSwaraj receives Their Majesties, The King, The Queen and The Gyalsey (Prince) of Bhutan pic.twitter.com/D9rrB2ClFH - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 31, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday gifted an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup to the young prince of Bhutan. Today, a video of him playing 'catch' with the 1-year-old prince is making the Internet go aww. Their play session took place when the royal family of Bhutan, in India for a four-day visit, met the Prime Minister last evening at his official residence. The prince of Bhutan was accompanied by his parents, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Queen Jetsun Pema.Shared on Twitter just two hour before writing this, the video has already collected almost 2,000 'likes'. On Facebook, it has been 'liked' over 11,000 times.Watch the video below:Here is what social media is saying about their adorable moment together:Photos of the young prince's photographs have been giving netizens a reason to smile since yesterday.About 15 hours ago, in a tweet that soon went viral, PM Modi shared a pic of himself presenting the prince with a football and a chess set.Yesterday, pictures of Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, with the prince also made Twitter's day:Click for more trending news