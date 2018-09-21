PM Modi Continues 'Kaan Ki Baat' With His 'Young Friends.' See Pic

PM Modi's picture has collected a ton of reactions on Instagram

Offbeat | | Updated: September 21, 2018 14:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Continues 'Kaan Ki Baat' With His 'Young Friends.' See Pic

"My young friends and I," says the caption posted with the photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spent his 68th birthday on September 17 in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, has posted a heartwarming new picture from his trip on Instagram. The adorable picture shows PM Modi with, as he calls them, his "young friends". However, what makes the photo delightful is how PM Modi pulled off his favourite pose while being photographed with kids. The picture shows him playfully pulling a boy's ear while a little girl looks at him. Since being posted about two hours ago, the picture has collected quite a few reactions on the photo-sharing app.

"My young friends and I," says the caption posted with the photo. It is also accompanied with the hashtag #Varanasi. PM Modi was in the temple city for two days. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with students of a primary school and launched various development projects worth over Rs 550 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My young friends and I. #Varanasi

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

Since being posted about two hours ago, the picture has collected over 4.8 lakh 'likes' and a ton of reactions.

"Awesome pic sir," says one Instagram user. "Too cute!" say another.

This isn't the first time PM Modi has been photographed pulling a kid's ear. There have been several such pictures, each more delightful than the other.

During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India back in February, PM Modi tweeted a throwback photo featuring Mr Trudeau's nine-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Margaret.

Another similar picture was posted by actor Akshay Kumar back in 2016. It shows PM Modi pulling the actor's son, Aarav's, ears. Akshay, along with wife Twinkle Khanna and son, was attending the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

Pictures such as these always bring smiles to people's faces. We can't wait for more pics like these.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiVaranasi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cops Killed in J&KCyclone DayeTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmManmarziyaan Controversy

................................ Advertisement ................................