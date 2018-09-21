PM Modi Continues 'Kaan Ki Baat' With His 'Young Friends.' See Pic

"My young friends and I," says the caption posted with the photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spent his 68th birthday on September 17 in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, has posted a heartwarming new picture from his trip on Instagram. The adorable picture shows PM Modi with, as he calls them, his "young friends". However, what makes the photo delightful is how PM Modi pulled off his favourite pose while being photographed with kids. The picture shows him playfully pulling a boy's ear while a little girl looks at him. Since being posted about two hours ago, the picture has collected quite a few reactions on the photo-sharing app.

"My young friends and I," says the caption posted with the photo. It is also accompanied with the hashtag #Varanasi. PM Modi was in the temple city for two days. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with students of a primary school and launched various development projects worth over Rs 550 crore.

Since being posted about two hours ago, the picture has collected over 4.8 lakh 'likes' and a ton of reactions.

"Awesome pic sir," says one Instagram user. "Too cute!" say another.

This isn't the first time PM Modi has been photographed pulling a kid's ear. There have been several such pictures, each more delightful than the other.

During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India back in February, PM Modi tweeted a throwback photo featuring Mr Trudeau's nine-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Margaret.

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

Another similar picture was posted by actor Akshay Kumar back in 2016. It shows PM Modi pulling the actor's son, Aarav's, ears. Akshay, along with wife Twinkle Khanna and son, was attending the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

Proud moment in a father's life, when the Prime Minister pulls your son's ear in jest & calls him a good boy ;) pic.twitter.com/0NWRyDtWh6 - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2016

Pictures such as these always bring smiles to people's faces. We can't wait for more pics like these.