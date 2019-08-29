'Pluto Is A Planet,' Says NASA Administrator, Reigniting Old Debate

An image of Pluto shared by NASA in 2015.

Pluto lost its status as the ninth planet of our solar system more than 13 years ago, but there are still people who consider it to be one. Notable among these names is NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. According to Fox News, Mr Bridenstine was speaking at the University of Colorado recently when he declared he still considers Pluto a planet.

"Just so you know, in my view, Pluto is a planet," the former Oklahoma congressman said. "You can write that the NASA administrator declared Pluto a planet once again. I'm sticking by that, it's the way I learned it and I'm committed to it."

My favorite soundbyte of the day that probably won't make it to TV. It came from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. As a Pluto Supporter, I really appreciated this. #9wx#PlutoLoversRejoice@JimBridenstinepic.twitter.com/NdfQWW5PSZ — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) August 23, 2019

According to CNN, he made this statement on August 24 - the anniversary of Pluto's demotion. Pluto was downgraded to a "dwarf planet" in 2006 after members of the International Astronomical Union voted to redefine what objects are planets

Mr Bridenstine's statement found a lot of support online. The debate on whether or not Pluto is a planet, after all, has raged on since 2006.

"Pluto IS a planet! Anyone that says otherwise I might have to hurt," wrote one Twitter user. "Yes! Pluto is back. Missed you buddy," another rejoiced. "Pluto will rise again," a third added.

There were also those who disagreed with him. "Pluto is not a planet but I love his enthusiasm," said one person. "A solid declaration based on the irrefutable proof of 'that's the way I learned it 40 years ago'" another wrote.

Where do you stand on the Pluto debate? Let us know using the comments section.

