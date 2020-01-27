Playing With Fire: Barber's Blazing Haircut Is Viral With 43 Million Views

A TikTok video shows a barber using fire to style a man's hair.

A TikTok video that has gone massively viral online shows a hairstylist using fire to style a customer's hair. The video begins by showing a man sitting on a chair at the hairstylist's with a towel around his shoulder, hair slicked back with product.

In the footage, the barber uses a lighter to set the man's hair on fire. He then uses two combs to brush it back quickly and repeatedly as the fire is slowly extinguished. Through all this, the customer sits calmly with his hair blazing.

The video was first shared on TikTok in November by TikTok user 'Prakash_zone143'.

Warning: The action in this video could result in serious injury. Do not try this at home.

This is an origin story for a hairstyle like mine.pic.twitter.com/gBKrhr1AQH — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑 𝙶𝚛𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚜 (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) January 27, 2020

The fiery video has collected 30 million views on TikTok. It has also made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter, where it has been viewed 13 million times, bringing the total to a whopping 43 million views.

While it is not clear where the video was filmed, some in the comments section suggested it was filmed in India.

"You know it's India when you hear the horns," wrote one person on TikTok.

"I don't think I trust anyone as much as this guy trusts his barber," said another.

Is it weird that I screamed? — Jack Arnal (@DrArnal) January 27, 2020

Can you even imagine how much that must stink? — Arden Brooks (@ThatArdenBrooks) January 27, 2020

This is not the only instance of a barber using fire for hairstyling. A few years ago, a hairstylist in Pakistan was filmed using the technique on his customers too.