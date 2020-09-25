Placing Your TV Like This Brings Peace Of Mind. See ROFL Tweet

IFS Parveen Kaswan's advice on television sets has left many amused. (Representative)

Tired by the high-pitched blaring of television sets at your home day in and day out? Luckily, the Vastu Shastra has a solution... or so IFS officer Parveen Kaswan would have you believe. In a lighthearted tweet shared Thursday, the Indian Forest Service officer revealed the correct way to place TV sets so they bring peace and happiness to your homes, minds and lives.

Vastu Shastra is a traditional system of architecture. It describes principles of design, layout, space arrangement etc to boost positive energy at home. In his tweet, Mr Kaswan revealed what is, according to his elder brother, a tip in Vastu Shastra to maintain "sukh shaanti" or peace and happiness at home.

"Elder brother says that according to Vastu Shastra, putting TV in such a way brings peace and happiness to home, mind and life," Mr Kaswan wrote in Hindi while sharing a picture of the position on Twitter last evening.

His pic shows a TV set turned away from viewers, facing a wall. Take a look:

Since being posted, Mr Kaswan's tip to bring peace and happiness has garnered over 20,000 'likes' and more than 2,000 'retweets'.

The tip amused many on the microblogging platform. While some commented to say that they agreed with it, others - like actor Richa Chadha - just dropped laughing face emojis.

"Spot on," wrote one Twitter user, while another remarked, "My mom would definitely apply this."

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.

