Pinned Shawl, Ribbon In Hair: Company's "Misogynist" Dress Code Slammed By Internet

An Indian company's dress code and grooming rules sparked an online debate, with many social media users comparing them to school dress. A Reddit user posted a screenshot of a set of rules men and women must follow, with most questioning the policies meant for women as it asked them to wear "chudidhar with properly pinned shawl" and keep "hair tied with ribbon".

The social media users said, "This isn't about professionalism, this is straight-up misogyny" and the checklist reads like "medieval moral policing".

Without revealing the name of the company, the Reddit user said in the caption, "My friend got an offer letter, and we were going through it, and just wow. what does tucking in shirts or pinning shawl even have to do with the work people do???"

What is a dress code? It is basically an accepted way of dressing for a particular occasion or organisation. When it comes to a corporate setup, it's usually formal, which generally means wearing shirts, pants, and skirts, along with shoes and hair neatly done.

As seen in the screenshot, this company asked the employees to report to work "neatly and cleanly dressed", meeting "appropriate grooming standards". The company said, "Grooming practices based on ethnicity and religion are respected but must align with workplace decorum".

For men, the policy included mandatory formal dressing. The shirts "must be tucked in", with a ban on T-shirts. Jeans are allowed but only with tucked-in shirts. "Beard must be well-trimmed and groomed," the post showed.

The social media user called women's dress code "misogynist" as it strictly requires them to wear "chudidhar with properly pinned shawl". Loose and open hair is not allowed, and it should be tied up with a ribbon, a norm labelled conservative.

In the comment section, it was mentioned that the salary offered is 12,000 per month.

The post received sharp reactions, with one saying, "This isn't about professionalism, this is straight up misogyny, controlling how women dress under the guise of "decorum." It's ridiculous, insulting, and reeks of the same outdated garbage that keeps getting shoved down women's throats in the name of "respectability.""

"Trust me, these people are not going to be okay with women wearing skirts or pants. I think they want only sari or salwar kameez."

"This checklist reads like medieval moral policing disguised as "professionalism." Of course, men get "formal dress" and "tucked-in shirts," while women are forced into a chudidhar, with a pinned shawl no less, and told our hair better look like we just stepped out of a convent. Loose hair "not allowed"? Are they running a workplace or a uniform cult?" another said.