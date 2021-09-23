Pilot, Passengers Jump To Safety As Planes Collide. Old Video Is Viral Again

In 2013, two small skydiving planes crashed mid-air.

Chilling footage from 2013 that has resurfaced on Twitter shows the moment two skydiving planes collided mid-air, forcing the pilots and passengers to jump to safety. While one plane crash-landed on the ground, the other made its way back to the runway. Miraculously, none of the nine passengers or two pilots suffered serious injuries in the crash, CNN reported at the time.

The crash happened in November 2013 near Lake Superior, Wisconsin. According to skydiving instructor Mike Robinson, the two planes were flying close together as the skydivers were supposed to jump in formation. However, the terrifying video shows the moment the two small Cesnas carrying the skydivers crashed together, bursting into flames.

Firefighter Vern Johnson said that the lead pilot said his windshield shattered and he heard a loud noise before he jumped. The plane broke mid-air, but luckily it was full of skydivers who managed to parachute to safety.

Almost eight years after the incident, footage of the collision has resurfaced on Twitter. Watch it below:

THIS SOME OF THE WILDEST SH*T EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA ???????? pic.twitter.com/IpBo1VAXKD — Theory???? (@Idontknowyoucuh) September 21, 2021

The video has racked up a staggering 3.4 million views since being posted two days ago.

"This was so crazy scary. I had to look up the story, shocked to hear everyone survived," one person wrote in the comments section.

"I can't believe nobody got seriously injured," another said.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Robinson told The Guardian. "We do this all the time. We just don't know what happened for sure that caused this."

"We were just a few seconds away from having a normal skydive when the trail plane came over the top of the lead aircraft and came down on top of it," he said. "It turned into a big flash fireball, and the wing separated."

"All of us knew we had a crash. ... The wing over our head was gone, so we just left," he added.