Pilot Reveals What Happens When You Don't Put Phones On Aeroplane Mode On Plane

A pilot has revealed what exactly happens when passengers don't put their phones on aeroplane mode on planes. A pilot (@PerchPoint) on TikTok explained that switching your phone to aeroplane mode is crucial and not "a conspiracy theory".

"This is just a friendly PSA, that the aeroplane mode button is not a conspiracy," the pilot said as reported by the Express. This old video is being reshared on social media platforms amid recent challenges, including operational disruptions and technical issues, faced by the aviation industry.

"If you forget to put your phone on airplane mode, no, it's not the end of the world, the plane will not fall out of the sky, and it won't even mess with the systems on board."

Then what exactly happens if phones aren't on aeroplane mode?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airlines take aeroplane mode seriously due to potential safety risks. It is believed that the phone's signal can interfere with the plane's communication and navigation systems, potentially causing safety hazards, flight delays or cancellations.

The pilot also said that despite the fact that imminent effects are none, there is still a safety risk. The pilot said: "It does have the potential to mess with the headsets."

"If you have an aircraft with 70, 80, or 150 people on board and even three or four people's phones start to try and make a connection to a radio tower for an incoming phone call, it sends out radio waves. These radio waves could potentially interfere with the headsets that the pilots are using."

The pilot shared his experience when such interference occurred when he was trying to land safely. He noted that there was an annoying sound in the headset that "sounded like a mosquito".

"No, it's not the end of the world, but it's pretty annoying when you're trying to copy down instructions and it sounds like a wasp or something flying around you. So if you're ever curious why you need to put on airplane mode, that's why," the pilot added.

Also, not enabling airplane mode can lead to faster battery drainage as your phone continuously searches for cellular signals.

While there have been no recorded incidents of plane crashes directly caused by phone interference, it's still considered a precautionary measure to switch to airplane mode.