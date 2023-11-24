Pickled Ear: UK Street Fighter's Bizarre Souvenir From Bare-Knuckle Brawl

Durham-based street fighter Alex Etherington

In a shocking display of aggression, a recent bare-knuckle brawl in the UK echoed the infamous 1997 Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield incident. The Tyson-Holyfield bout ended abruptly when a frustrated Tyson, on the losing end, resorted to biting off a chunk of Holyfield's right ear. Similarly, the recent UK bare-knuckle fight witnessed a fighter resorting to ear-biting.

According to the Daily Star, a bare-knuckle fighter kept his ripped ear in a jar following a bloody encounter in a "no rules" brawl. The dodgy fights are sweeping the UK, with hundreds getting involved, including Alex Etherington, 32, who now keeps his ripped-off ear in a jar. The UK-based "fight club"-like experience has attracted some tough and mad nuts.

Etherington, hailing from County Durham, emerged victorious in the fight but suffered the loss of his ear. He has since shared his experiences in the world of underground fighting rings.

In the documentary UNTOLD: The Secret World of Fight Clubs, Alex Etherington recounts his harrowing experience of losing his ear in a brawl. The documentary delves into the world of underground fighting, highlighting the dangers and prevalence of these unregulated, no-holds-barred matches.

Etherington said, "I felt lucky to get on King Of The Streets. It's quite sought-after. I only got on it because my friend vouched for me. It got half a million views on YouTube, and I got around 7,000 followers on Instagram overnight. That was heavy for me."