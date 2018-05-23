In Delhi, A Person's Ear Bitten Off After A Fight; Two Arrested Delhi Police have arrested two people for allegedly attacking a person and biting off his ear

A drunk man allegedly bit off a piece of another man's ear and swallowed it after an argument in Delhi's Sultanpuri on Tuesday. Jitender Kumar, 28, is in hospital after the gruesome attack.



Jitender was on a late night walk when he was accosted by two men, Santosh and Deepak, who were apparently drunk, say police sources. The two reportedly ridiculed and hurled abuses at Jitender and this led to a fight.



Jitender was overpowered when Deepak pinned him down and Santosh bit off his earlobe, say the police. On hearing Jitender's cries, people in the neighbourhood ran out and rescued him. They also dialed the police helpline 100, and handed over the attackers to the police, say sources. The police have arrested them and charged them.



Jitender is said to be recovering in hospital. The police have not found his earlobe that was bitten off. Officers investigating the case are scanning CCTV footage to confirm how the bizarre incident went down. Sources say, the two attackers were not known to Jitender.



Last April, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli, a fight over water cost a man his ear. Two men got into an argument over taking excess water from the local tap, reported news agency PTI. What started off as a verbal duel soon got out of hand and in a fit of rage, one bit off the ear of another and spat it out, shocking other people in the queue.



