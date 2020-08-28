Philippines Government Official Caught Having Sex During Zoom Meeting

A government official was caught having sex during an online meeting. (Representative Image)

A government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a Zoom meeting. According to a Daily Mail report, the Fatima Dos Village Council in Cavite was hosting a regular business meeting online when their boss, Jesus Estil, joined the call. Members of the council were scandalised to see him walk to the back of the room and begin engaging in sexual acts with a woman who was later identified as his secretary.

According to news website KENH14, Mr Estil appeared to be struggling to turn off the camera before walking away. He did not seem to realise that the camera was still on and his colleagues were watching him.

A colleague of Mr Estil's managed to record the explicit act in a video that has been widely circulated online. The video was shared on Facebook by Philippines journalist Erwin Tulfo two days ago, where it has since registered over 2 million views and led to calls for Mr Estil's suspension.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday said that an investigation has been launched into the incident. "If true, this is unbecoming of an elected government official. We will make sure that this incident will be investigated and the captain will be meted with penalties for his acts," DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Mr Estil and his secretary have not reported to office since the video was made public.

Virtual meetings have become the new normal as millions across the world work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, a businessman accidentally appeared naked during a Zoom conference call with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.