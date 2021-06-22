People Share Their Own Work Horror Stories After HBO Max Intern's Email Gaffe

"We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening," the HBO Max account tweeted. "...yes, it was the intern."

An HBO Max intern's email gaffe set "dear intern" trending on Twitter.

An HBO Max intern accidentally sent a blank test email to many of the company's 44 million-plus subscribers on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of support from Twitter users who began sharing their own embarrassing work stories. It all began when several HBO Max subscribers noticed they had received a test email from the streaming service. "This template is used by integration tests only," was all that it said. Shortly after pics of the confusing email began to surface online, HBO Max took to Twitter with a clarification and an apology.

"We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening," the HBO Max support account tweeted. "...yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we're helping them through it." 

Instead of angry or annoyed responses, Twitter users rallied around the unnamed intern blamed for the gaffe and shared their own workplace horror stories. The flood of tweets even set "Dear intern" trending on the microblogging platform for some time.

Some Twitter users tried to comfort the intern with hilarious office stories:

"I once globally took down Spotify," another confessed.

"I deleted the company's entire Dropbox," a Twitter user wrote.

Others offered words of wisdom.

And comics...

And some truly rib-tickling examples of other 'interns' messing up at work

Even Monica Lewinsky, perhaps one of the world's most famous interns, joined the tweet-storm. "Dear intern, it gets better. Don't wear a beret for awhile, k?" she wrote. The beret she referred to is the one that she wore in a famous photo with Bill Clinton and has been associated with their affair ever since. 

Another White House intern tweeted their embarrassing on-the-job tale. "I once didn't recognize then-VP George HW Bush and almost didn't let him into a meeting...in the Cabinet Room," they wrote.

Do you have a funny workplace story? Let us know using the comments section.

