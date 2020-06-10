People Play Cricket Inside Quarantine Centre In Omar Abdullah's Video

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Omar Abdullah.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter this morning to share a video which shows people playing cricket inside a quarantine centre. In the undated 37-second clip, several residents of the facility were seen playing the cricket - the most popular sport in India, while others were filmed resting on beds spread out across a large hall.

"Have space, will play," wrote Mr Abdullah while posting the video. "Quarantine time pass," he added. He did not reveal when and where the video was filmed.

The video begins by showing a cricket match in progress inside a spacious room, with the batsman wearing a face mask, before the camera pans to reveal that the room is actually a quarantine facility.

Take a look at it below:

Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass. ???? pic.twitter.com/2rYZFUrGVl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2020

The video has drawn mixed reactions on the microblogging platform. While many commended the quarantine centre residents for coming up with a way to lift their spirits while isolating away from their families, others wondered if the activity could be considered safe.

True example of not letting your shoulders drop even when you are put through toughest challenges.... — Eshan Gupta (@gupta13_eshan) June 10, 2020

I am sorry but does not look like a great idea.. It's a quarantine center and some patients may just feel like lying down and some peace...this actually looks disturbing... Really and figuratively — Abbas Katwarawala (@KSAbby) June 10, 2020

Good for positivity. But they are creating disturbance to the other people lying on bed. — Anurag Naidu (@anuragconnect) June 10, 2020

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had said that all inbound passengers on domestic flights would have to undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test and administrative quarantine till the time their report is out. Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary said that passengers are getting their test reports within 24 hours of arrival and are being relieved from quarantine centres on testing negative.

Recently, residents of a quarantine centre in Bihar were filmed dancing to 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the 1997 film 'Border' in an activity conducted to cheer them up as they isolated away from their families.