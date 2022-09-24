People Perform Garba Inside A Swimming Pool In Rajasthan, Internet Asks 'Why?'

Watch: Group of people dancing on Chogada Tara inside a swimming pool

As Navratri is around the corner, the preparations for the festival are in full swing. The ten-day festival is all about keeping fast and decking up in traditional customs, the celebration is incomplete without dandiya and Garba. Recently, a group of men and women in Udaipur, Rajasthan were spotted performing Garba inside a swimming pool.

As shared by news agency ANI, the group is seen dancing to the song Chogada Tara from the movie Loveyatri.

Check out the tweet here:

Posted this morning, the video has amassed more than 38,200 views, 332 likes and several comments. Social media users were disappointed with the dance and many asked, "Why?" A user wrote, "We lost our traditional way of garba soon they Wil practice on moon I guess."

Another user wrote, "They wanted some attention. ANI gave them that attention." "Finding logic," the third commented.

"Ths is how it starts with damaging culture n tradition under name of creativity," the fourth user said.

Sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, the song Chogada Tara was composed by Darshan Raval and stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead roles. Although the movie didn't do well at the box office, the song Chogada Tara was much loved by the audience.

The nine-day festival is all set to begin on September 26, 2022, and end on October 5, 2022. The nine-day festival is dedicated to worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. During this time, many people keep fast and are allowed to have only specific kinds of ingredients and foods.