People Are Texting Their 'Number Neighbours' With Hilarious Results

The Internet is full of viral trends and challenges, and the latest one has given us some very entertaining results. People on Twitter are texting their 'number neighbours' - i.e. numbers with only one digit different from their own - and sharing screenshots of the conversation online. The results range from hilarious to sweet to sad.

According to Buzzfeed, the trend began when a Twitter user named Ryan started chatting with his number neighbour and asked his followers to do the same.

one time i tried texting my phone number neighbor and he sucked so much pic.twitter.com/M5p1oX84wV — ryan (very cute and funny) (@ryanlavalleee) July 30, 2019

People responded enthusiastically to his request, and soon the microblogging website was full of netizens sharing pics of their conversations with their own number neighbours.

This one worked out really well

my number neighbor was pretty cool and gave me a potato casserole 🥘 pic.twitter.com/gdjpH4C83r — flanesito (@frantaasticx_) August 2, 2019

This one really didn't

omggg her husband texted me 💀 pic.twitter.com/TO4HukX6lb — raven ♡ (@ravenxo_) August 2, 2019

There were some heartwarming conversations

Best number neighbor ever pic.twitter.com/dIu0ESffue — Joe Wenning (@joe_winning) August 2, 2019

My number neighbour believes in me more than I believe in myself pic.twitter.com/1xSEHyWuAJ — Go Diego Go (@TwitchDiego) August 2, 2019

Some not so heartwarming ones

I wish I had a cool neighbor 😐 pic.twitter.com/k3AuNFPwcJ — Ryan🕳 (@RY3IN) August 2, 2019

And this really disconcerting one

never doing this number neighbor shit again pic.twitter.com/OyIWyDfX0Y — Chase (@chaseIyons) August 2, 2019

Would you text your number neighbour? Tell us using the comments section.

