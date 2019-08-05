People Are Texting Their 'Number Neighbours' With Hilarious Results

Would you text your number neighbour?

Netizens are messaging their number neighbours for a viral Internet trend


The Internet is full of viral trends and challenges, and the latest one has given us some very entertaining results. People on Twitter are texting their 'number neighbours' - i.e. numbers with only one digit different from their own - and sharing screenshots of the conversation online. The results range from hilarious to sweet to sad.

According to Buzzfeed, the trend began when a Twitter user named Ryan started chatting with his number neighbour and asked his followers to do the same.

People responded enthusiastically to his request, and soon the microblogging website was full of netizens sharing pics of their conversations with their own number neighbours.

This one worked out really well

This one really didn't

There were some heartwarming conversations

Some not so heartwarming ones

And this really disconcerting one

Would you text your number neighbour? Tell us using the comments section.

