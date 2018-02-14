Passengers Punish Man For Snoring On Train, Keep Him Up So They Can Sleep

Identified as Ramchandra, the offending passenger, was asked to stay awake for at least five to six hours. Passengers also had a heated argument over the issue.
The incident was confirmed by Ganesh S Virha, Chief Ticket Inspector of the Jabalpur division of the West Central Railway. He further confirmed that Mr Ramchandra wasn't offended by the 'punishment' and even refused to file any complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP).
"I got to know about the commotion when I took charge of the coach at Jabalpur at around 5 am (on Thursday last)," Mr Virha told PTI. "The train was a bit late and when I entered the coach, passengers briefed me about the heated argument that took place during the night journey. Ramchandra said he was persuaded by fellow passengers not to sleep for some time."
While he resisted the idea initially, he eventually agreed.
"I sought to know whether the passenger (Mr Ramchandra) wanted to lodge a complaint with the GRP if he felt victimised or offended, but he replied in the negative," Mr Virha said, adding that the matter had been resolved amicably.
"When I revisited the coach later I found all passengers (involved in the matter) had become friends," Mr Virha said.
(With Inputs from PTI)
