Passenger Attempts To Troll Ryanair With Artwork, Airline Responds With Sharp Wit

Flyer shares a sketch of the view from the window seat.

The attempted troll backfires when the target of the trolling delivers a clever comeback, turning the tables and making the troll the object of their own ridicule. A comparable incident unfolded when the Irish low-cost airline group Ryanair utilized X to respond to a passenger's attempt at trolling with a hand-drawn picture. The airline's sharp comeback has garnered widespread attention, sparking diverse reactions from users on X.

A social media user named Ameliaasavin shared a tweet a few days ago and wrote, "It's ok, Ryanair; I fixed the issue on my return flight."

Upon examining the post and the handcrafted sketch, it seemed evident that the passenger was aiming to highlight the absence of a window in the designated window seat.

It's a typical view that one would usually observe from the window of an airplane.

The picture also features a caption that reads, "If you know, you know."

Ryanair reposted the image on their X account and accompanied it with a comeback that stated, "But not your art skills."

but not your art skills https://t.co/cbOKtEUzeY — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 15, 2023

The tweet from Ryanair has gone viral, amassing nearly 4 million views, and users have flooded it with engaging comments.

"I swear, whoever runs this account is a genius," commented a user.

"I'd say fair, but that's actually quite a good drawing," wrote another user.