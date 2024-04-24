Pakistani YouTuber Criticised After She Documents Her Visit To Sister's Grave: ''Shame On You''

Many slammed the vlogger for disrespecting her dead sister.

In the age of content creation, every event, no matter big or small, is being documented and put on social media. Influencers and content creators do this to stay relevant and relatable for their followers. However, many feel that influencers should follow some boundaries and they need not share everything on social media.

Speaking of which, a Pakistani YouTuber has come under fire after she shared a video of her visiting her sister's grave, whom she had lost in 2015. In the video, Noor Rana informs her viewers that she is going to visit her sister's grave on her death anniversary. The over 19-minute-long video documents her entire day, from getting ready in the morning, to getting flowers, to returning home after visiting the graveyard.

The clip also shows her performing rituals and scattering rose petals on the grave, as she gets emotional talking about her sister.

Watch the video here:

The video deemed ''insensitive'' has sparked outrage online and many slammed the vlogger for disrespecting her dead sister. Many accused her of exploiting a personal tragedy for profit and called the video ''inappropriate''.

One user wrote, ''Shame on you making content on your sister's death god help us pls just sake of to earn money.'' Another commented, ''Can't believe this type of people exists in our society.''

A third said, ''Never thought people could take the death of their family members as content for vlogging. SHAME ON YOU.'' Another wrote, ''This vlogging culture is going way out of the line.”

However, a few also supported her and came in her defence. A fourth stated, ''Ignore hate comments sister. One day you will become a successful vlogger. These people are jealous and unemployed. Keep making content and working hard.''

''What's bad about it? If she is blogging daily, she will share her daily routine with you guys. And there's nothing wrong with that. Every person goes and makes videos in the graveyard,'' another person commented.

Ms Rana has close to 3000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 19,000 followers on Instagram.