Pakistani Woman Gets Engaged To Indian Man, Their Cake Has 'Main Hoon Na' Reference

Twitter users congratulated the couple.

A Pakistani woman recently got engaged to an Indian man. The couple decided to have a cake for the ceremony, the delicious-looking cake carried a message of love and peace between the two countries. The couple had a 'Main Hoon Na' reference to ring in the celebrations.

The message on the engagement cake reads, "#Projec Milaap Begins". The picture of the cake was shared on Twitter by the bride-to-be's sister Mishal.

The caption of the post reads, "My sister just got engaged to her Indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow." In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, "(if ydk what project Milaap means, please grow up & educate yourself)."

Mishal also shared that she is trying to convince everyone to do the wedding at the Wagah border.

Project Milaap in the film 'Main Hoon Na' was designed to improve Indo-Pak relations.

Check out the post here:

my sister just got engaged to her indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow pic.twitter.com/U25RxcJhco — Mishal (@mishalengelo) February 19, 2023

The post was shared on February 19, and so far it has over 3,000 likes on Twitter. Netizens congratulated the couple. A user wrote, "if their wedding doesn't have the promo night vibe to it I'll be disappointed."

Another user commented, "Somewhere in the world is happening all of this and here my parents won't even allow me to make a boyfriend out of caste."

The third user wrote, "How lovely! Congratulations to the new couple and I wish them all the best in life."

"Hahaha, Best wishes for the couple," the fourth user wrote.

Featured Video Of The Day "Mogambo Khush Hua": Uddhav Thackeray Taunts Amit Shah Over Sena Name Row