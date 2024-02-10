Pakistan Election 2024: Slow Vote Count Prompts Meme Fest On Social Media

Its been almost 24 hours since the polling closed yesterday.

Following the February 8th elections in Pakistan, a 24-hour delay in announcing the results sparked a wave of hilarious memes across social media platforms. Facing overlapping political, economic, and security crises, Pakistanis used humor as a coping mechanism, poking fun at politicians and highlighting realities with lighthearted jabs.

This election held particular significance for millions of young voters, and their voices resonated online. Platforms were flooded with satirical images and comments targeting prominent figures like Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. The unusual design of ballot papers due to numerous independent candidates also became a source of amusement, with netizens comparing them to emoji keyboards.

Let's explore some of the most amusing memes currently circulating on the internet.

Well, that was a stupid prediction. https://t.co/3OxyK8tR0z — Hassan Javid (@HassanJavid_) February 9, 2024

My female cousin messed up her vote while folding 😭 pic.twitter.com/oLcDhGneZD — AbDullah (@AbDmeHar0099o) February 8, 2024

all this hungama for an election jiska ballot looked like this: pic.twitter.com/9R4V7Sh6GZ — rameen (@rameenwhile) February 8, 2024

While the wait for results generated frustration, the witty memes served as a shared outlet for expressing emotions and maintaining a sense of community. This creative online response reflects the resilience and humor characteristic of Pakistani society, even in the face of uncertainty.