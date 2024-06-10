Pak Woman Wearing Virat Kohli Pendant During T20 World Cup Match Is Viral

This fan became a viral sensation after expressing her admiration for Virat Kohli

A Pakistani cricket fan who gained significant online attention during the Asia Cup 2023 has re-emerged for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. This fan became a viral sensation after expressing her admiration for Virat Kohli, even over her home team's captain, Babar Azam. The Asia Cup match, which she specifically attended in hopes of witnessing a Kohli century, was unfortunately abandoned due to rain.

This time, she was sporting a pendant featuring Mr Kohli's image and his iconic jersey number 18. A photograph capturing her enthusiastic display of support quickly went viral on the internet, prompting a range of comments. One user lauded her devotion with a remark about her being "wife material," while another acknowledged Mr Kohli's global influence by stating, "He is a global icon." A third user quipped, "Cameraman, focus karo!"

See the viral post here:

Pakistani girl wearing Virat Kohli's pendant despite him being their biggest nightmare pic.twitter.com/PZCqjSWLr9 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 9, 2024

For those unfamiliar, the Kohli supporter boasts a significant social media presence under the handle 'Love Khaani.' Across Instagram and TikTok, her combined following exceeds 7.3 million, with over 2.2 million on Instagram alone. Beyond her passionate display of cricket fandom, reports indicate her real name is Fiza Khan and her professional endeavours include content creation for a mall in Abu Dhabi, likely promoting products and special offers. This multi-faceted individual has transcended the realm of a viral TikTok personality, establishing herself as a fashion model and blogger, and solidifying her influence as a social media figure.

In every post, she has shown her unwavering love and support for Virat Kohli. During the Asia Cup 2023, she was heard saying, "I support both Pakistan and India, both together," while pointing to her painted cheeks, symbolising her dual support.

Despite her Pakistani nationality, her loyalties on the cricket field reside with Virat Kohli. When pressed to choose between her home team's captain, Babar Azam, and Kohli, her response was unequivocal. She enthusiastically admired Kohli, stating, "He is my favourite player; I specifically travelled here to watch him play and witness a century from him." Her disappointment was evident when the match was abandoned due to rain. Another Pakistani fan playfully challenged her allegiance, suggesting she supported Kohli over the entire Indian team. Undeterred, she countered with a smile, employing a well-known proverb, "There's nothing wrong with cherishing your neighbors' talents."



