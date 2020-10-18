Over A Million Views For Mithila Palkar's Performance To 'Ban Than Chali'

Mithila Palkar has infused new energy into the two decade-old song 'Ban Than Chali'

Actor Mithila Palkar has infused new energy into a two decade-old song. Mithila Palkar recently collaborated with Team Nach Youtuber Nicole Concessao for a dance cover on the hit song Ban Than Chali. With its catchy beats and the magic of Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's voices, the song quickly became a hit after its release in 2000.

Twenty years later, Mithila Palkar and Nicole Concessao are winning hearts with their performance on the evergreen song.

A video shared by the Little Things actor shows her shaking a leg to the song with her collaborator. The two set the dance floor on fire with their unmatched energy, big smiles and bright costumes. In fact, their dance performance might make you want to put on your dancing shoes as well.

"This girl is a rockstar for being as amazing as she is! Planned everything and made it happen just in two days! Studio, costumes, choreography and poha! We must do this many, many times Nicole!" wrote Mithila, 27, while sharing a video of the dance performance to Ban Than Chali on Facebook.

Since being posted on Instagram two days ago, the video has garnered a whopping 1.2 million views and thousands of comments praising the dancers.

"This brought soo much joy," wrote one Instagram user. "How good are you both," said another.

Mithila Palkar is best known for playing Kavya in the web series Little Things. She made her Bollywood debut with the Nikhil Advani-directed film Katti Batti.