Over 200 Kg Of Pasta Found Dumped In US City, Facebook Post Prompted The Cleaning

Mountains of pasta lined a creek in the woods in New Jersey.

A Facebook post from an alert samaritan in New Jersey City, United States, helped bring the local authorities into action to clean up a huge mess created by edible products dumped in the woods.

Nina Jochnowitz, a local of New Jersey's Old Bridge Township, was shocked to discover mounds of macaroni and cheese strewn around her area. She used this mess made by the food waste-which could have provided food for many-to draw attention to the area's poor disposal practises.

Sharing the images on Facebook, she wrote, "For us in the 6th ward, it comes as no surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all of the neighbourhoods. This week, there was a new type of dumping of excessive food, PASTA."

"A good estimate is that more than 500 pounds of pasta were dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi."

"While it has been reported to our township administrator (myself), and I reckon that someone forwarded my post on this to the no-can-do mayor knows... and his CaL girls, they will ignore this food garbage...," she continued.