Orangutan Fights Bulldozer Pulling Down Tree In Heartbreaking Viral Video The shocking video, which was reportedly shot in 2013 but only released to the public two days ago, was filmed and shared by International Animal Rescue

Critically endangered orangutans in Indonesia are being threatened by deforestation and poaching



The short clip shows shows the distressed primate trying to "confront" a bulldozer that is felling trees. "This desperate orangutan is frantically seeking refuge from the destructive power of the bulldozer; a machine that has already decimated everything else around him,"



The NGO's team, which was present at the site, managed to rescue the orangutan.



Bornean orangutan populations have declined by more than 50% over the past 60 years, according to



"Unfortunately, scenes like this are becoming more and more frequent in Indonesia. Deforestation has caused the orangutan population to plummet; habitats are destroyed and orangutans are left to starve and die," the organisation adds.



on World Environment Day, June 5, the non-profit group writes, "Plant a tree and help us rebuild and protect precious orangutan habitat."



Watch the viral video below:





Shared on World Environment Day, June 5, the video has been viewed over 155,000 times and shared over 4,900 times. The viral video has provoked strong reactions among viewers.



"This is so hard to watch! This orangutan was trying to protect the only home that he/she knew... A human would have done the same thing if someone was destroying his/her home," writes one person on Facebook. "Why didn't these workmen stop what they were doing to this poor creature... they should have ensured the animal was away and safe before continuing their work," comments another.



"Cheap, unhealthy palm oil is not worth decimating an entire species and the environment. To all those making the effort to try to end this and save the environment... and all impacted animals, THANK YOU!" writes a third.



