OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Faces Airbnb Ban After Hosting 100 Men In London Apartment

A London-based Airbnb owner is furious after discovering that his 1.5 million pounds (Rs 16,14,52500) property was used by British OnlyFans star Lily Phillips to host a controversial stunt involving 101 men. But Lily Phillips says she has no regrets about sleeping with 100 men in one day. In fact, she's planning to repeat the stunt times 10, according to Vice News.

As per the news outlet, the 23-year-old British model made news earlier this month for her shocking accomplishment, which alarmed viewers when a documentary posted by YouTuber Josh Pieters saw Phillips crying after finishing the sex marathon.

"To kind of set the scene, I had finished a 14-hour slog of a very hard and stressful day," Phillips told TMZ. "It was then extremely overwhelming because as soon as I finished I didn't really think I even got time to shower or eat or anything. There was a camera crew there filming me and kind of prodding me with questions about the day."

According to New York Post, once one of the property's hosts learned about the hours-long shagging season, they told the outlet that they "didn't know anything about it" until after the OnlyFans star had left.

"We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left," the host told the outlet.

"We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment."

Phillips also seems to have violated the house's rules on the maximum number of guests allowed by inviting over 100 people to the rental. Now Lily Phillips faces a potential ban from Airbnb after she used a rental for the sexual stunt without informing the homeowner.