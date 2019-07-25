Only In Australia: Kangaroo Bounces Through City, Runs Red Light

A kanagroo was spotted running red lights in Australia.

A law-breaking kangaroo was recently caught on camera running a red light. The incident occurred in the Australian city of Wagga Wagga on Monday morning. According to The Flinders News, the three-year-old eastern grey kangaroo skipped through the lights at Berry and Morgan streets before he was captured.

A video posted on Twitter shows the marsupial hopping around on a busy street.

"Meanwhile in Wagga Wagga, Australia..." wrote the Twitter user who shared the video online, adding the fitting hashtag #OnlyInAustralia. Take a look at the video below:

The kangaroo was eventually caught hiding among some broken shopping trolleys at the car park of Wagga Marketplace, reports Golburn Post. He was taken to the Kooringal Veterinary Hospital with minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said that the 26 kg kangaroo was brought to them with minor injuries and released after treatment.

"He only had bleeding to the nails on his feet from hopping on roads, but was in good condition generally," Dr Sayer said.

Last year, an escaped kangaroo in Germany led authorities on a chase before jumping into a pool.

