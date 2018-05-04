On Driver's Last Day Of Work, Tamil Nadu Collector Takes The Wheel

Hats off to the Karur Collector sir for his surprised drops to his driver home on his day of retirement.. I bet that his driver never imagined that a collector would drive him a home.

Amazing heartwarming gesture from the Karur district collector, T #Anbazhagan. He gifted his driver a ring and drove the driver's family to their home.Glad to see that there are some officials still around for whom #humanity have not died yet.