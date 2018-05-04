On Driver's Last Day Of Work, Tamil Nadu Collector Takes The Wheel

On realising that Monday would be the last day that Paramasivam would come to work after over three decades of service, Mr Anbazhagan asked him to bring his wife Banumathi to the Collector's chamber in the afternoon and organised a retirement party for him. According to The Hindu, after presenting a gold coin and a shawl to the couple, the bureaucrat asked them to take the back seat for once so he could drive them home.
Paramasivam, who has driven multiple cars for several bureaucrats over his years of service, says that he was "completely shocked" when the collector announced that he would be driving him home. "To know that my role was acknowledged and appreciated is very gratifying," he tells The News Minute.
After driving Paramasivam and his wife to their home, the collector sat down with them to have tea.
Comments"Their service is really selfless. If a collector works 16 hours a day, they work 18 hours. They have to get ready before the bureaucrat and reach home much later," said Mr Anbazhagan to The News Minute. ""I wanted to honour him for his service."
His gesture won him much appreciation on Twitter:
Hats off to the Karur Collector sir for his surprised drops to his driver home on his day of retirement.. I bet that his driver never imagined that a collector would drive him a home.- Alex_Samraj (@AlexSamrajR3) May 4, 2018
Amazing heartwarming gesture from the Karur district collector, T #Anbazhagan. He gifted his driver a ring and drove the driver's family to their home.Glad to see that there are some officials still around for whom #humanity have not died yet.- Ram Chereddy (@RamChereddy) May 4, 2018
"I am proud of the fact that I have done my bit for my state," Paramasivam tells The News Minute.
