On Driver's Last Day Of Work, Tamil Nadu Collector Takes The Wheel

T Anbazhagan drove his driver, Paramasivam, home on his last day of work

Offbeat | | Updated: May 04, 2018 17:46 IST
Karur collector T Anbazhagan with Paramasivam.

On April 30, after 35 years of service, Paramasivam retired from his post as the Karur district collector's driver. And on that day, in a thoughtful gesture, his boss took the wheel to drive him home. Karur Collector T Anbazhagan, who had taken charge of the Tamil Nadu district in March, insisted on driving Paramasivam and his wife back home on the day of his retirement, reports The News Minute.

On realising that Monday would be the last day that Paramasivam would come to work after over three decades of service, Mr Anbazhagan asked him to bring his wife Banumathi to the Collector's chamber in the afternoon and organised a retirement party for him. According to The Hindu, after presenting a gold coin and a shawl to the couple, the bureaucrat asked them to take the back seat for once so he could drive them home.
 
karur collector driver

Paramasivam, who has driven multiple cars for several bureaucrats over his years of service, says that he was "completely shocked" when the collector announced that he would be driving him home. "To know that my role was acknowledged and appreciated is very gratifying," he tells The News Minute.

After driving Paramasivam and his wife to their home, the collector sat down with them to have tea.



"Their service is really selfless. If a collector works 16 hours a day, they work 18 hours. They have to get ready before the bureaucrat and reach home much later," said Mr Anbazhagan to The News Minute. ""I wanted to honour him for his service."

His gesture won him much appreciation on Twitter:
 
"I am proud of the fact that I have done my bit for my state," Paramasivam tells The News Minute.

