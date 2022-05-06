Old Woman Nails Pushpa's Signature Steps, Internet Calls Her 'DJ Dadi'

A woman can be seen dancing on "Samy Samy" song from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen dancing on “Samy Samy” song from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The video was shared by Gidda Company on Instagram with a caption “DJ Dadi”.

Pushpa is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action-drama film. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil (in his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna, with Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting parts.

The video has received over 4,900 likes and over 59,000 views on Instagram.

Users have left heartfelt comments on the post,

“What an energy, what a move,” a user wrote.

“You dance vigorously,” commented a second user in Hindi.

Videos featuring old age people dancing effortlessly is frequently shared on social media. Viewers enjoy watching them.

A choreographer from Mumbai chose to dance on the same song on New York's streets last month. The video of Jainil Mehta, a student-cum-choreographer, dancing on the streets in a 'Ghaghra' went massively popular on social media.

