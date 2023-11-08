Viral Video: Virat Kohli Sings Gurdas Maan's Song, Internet Says 'Wow'

Virat Kohli is seen singing along with Harbhajan Singh on stage.

Virat Kohli's fondness for music and dancing is widely known. He frequently showcases his dance moves to upbeat Punjabi songs. We frequently witness him dancing to the energetic numbers in diverse settings, from the team's dressing room to the playing field, and even on party stages and dance floors, all thanks to the viral videos.

In addition to his dancing skills, an old video of Virat Kohli has resurfaced and is once again going viral. In the video, he can be seen showing his impressive singing talent. To mark Virat Kohli's 35th birthday on November 5th, actress Geeta Basra shared this throwback video of the Indian cricketer singing a Punjabi classic during an old social event.

Geeta Basra captioned the video, "Happy birthday, @imVkohli. A special video on your special day to show your many other talents.What a better gift to give yourself than the milestone you have achieved today.. to many more.. have a spectacular year ahead.".

Watch the video here:



In the video, we can see Harbhajan Singh singing along with Kohli. There are many famous people on the stage, including the current captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, Nita Ambani, actress Parineeti Chopra, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. They all seem impressed by Kohli's singing talent.

The video has gone massively viral on the internet, drawing comments from users.

"Wow, amazing Punjabis rock everywhere," commented a user.

"Brother, this guy is also king at singing," wrote another user.

The song in question is "Sajna Ve Sajna" by Gurdas Maan, and this isn't the first time Kohli has been spotted singing this song. He has previously sung and posted the song on his social media accounts as well.