Old Video Of Rainbow Waterfall At Yosemite Park In US Goes Viral Again

A video shows the famous falls transformed into a cascading rainbow.

An old video of a beautiful waterfall at Yosemite National Park in the United States is going viral again on the internet. The video captured the renowned waterfall turning into a flowing rainbow due to exceptionally strong winds.

In the video, extremely strong winds surrounded the waterfall, which created clouds of spray as the sun started rising. When the soft rays of sunlight encountered water droplets, their bending gave rise to a shimmering rainbow that extended along the entire length of the 1,450-foot waterfall.

Watch the video here:

High winds at the perfect time of day created a rare Rainbow Waterfall in Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/8J8EA1Q7x5 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 24, 2023

The sight of a mountainside within the California-based park has garnered more than 13.7 million views and received over 200,000 likes. Yosemite spans across four different counties in California and encompasses roughly 761,747 acres, positioning it as the 16th largest national park in the country in terms of size.

According to Newsweek, the footage is believed to have been originally filmed by Salt Lake City-based photographer Greg Harlow, who specialises in outdoor photography and videography.

The documented footage from 2017 taken at the location, which is under the auspices of the National Park Service (NPS), explained "very high winds at the perfect time of day" at about 9 a.m. and unusually heavy water for November of that year, reported the news portal.

"These special circumstances created a previously undocumented 2,400-foot rainbow waterfall," Mr Harlow described in a video under his YouTube account.

Numerous others have photographed and filmed the location in recent years.