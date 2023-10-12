Old Video Of Gujarat Man Riding Unique Monocycle Is Viral, Internet Calls Him 'Time Traveller'

The video has amassed more than 8.3 million views

An old video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man from Surat riding a unique monocycle. The undated video shows the man riding a monocycle that is made up of a huge tyre that covers the rider.

Instagram handle iamsuratcity shared the video on July 31, the video has amassed more than 8.3 million views and 366 likes on the social media platform.

The monocycle reminded several social media users of Gyrocycle, a vehicle used in the Men in Black franchise.

Watch the video here:

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Chacha took men in black seriously".

Another user commented, "Kaka is a time traveller from the future."

"Very good. But what happens if it rains? All the muddy water will go over his head," the third user asked.

"Inspiration taken from men in black 2 movie," the fourth user wrote.

"Gyroscopic stability," the fifth user wrote.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video about an innovative invention. The industrialist shared a clip of an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle which is suitable for crowded places. The six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw was created by a young man from rural India.

While sharing a demonstrative video of the India-made vehicle, Mahindra wrote on Tuesday, "With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus' in crowded European tourist centres? I'm always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention."