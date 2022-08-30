Old 'Heartwarming' Video Of Air India Flight Attended Consoling Little Baby Leaves Internet In Awe

The video has garnered over two million views.

Travelling on an airplane can be a tough task, especially when it involves small kids. However, there have been several instances of cabin crew handling difficult situations like absolute pros. Now, a video going viral on the internet is the perfect example of that.

Shared on Instagram on August 7, the now-viral clip showed an Air India cabin crew calming down an uneasy baby girl. "Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff, It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the steward's shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes in this trip after Tata's takeover," the caption of the post, shared by user Jeevan Venkatesh, read.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mr Venkatesh also tagged Neil Malkam, the flight attendant. The clip opened to show Mr Malkam walking down the aisle while carrying a baby girl. It also showed the cabin crew member comforting the girl as she lay down on his shoulder.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. Netizens hailed Air India's crew member for his heartwarming gesture.

One user wrote, "Cabin crew always have their personal touch. Salute to him." Another said, "Such a cute Gesture. And humble heart person".

A third added, "Woow... Great man Great Heart," while a fourth commented, "Such an amazing gesture @neil_nitin_ub really proud of you, your kindness is just speechless and you just stole my heart.@airindia.in you guys absolutely lucky to have such amazing Gentlemen".

The video has garnered more than 170,000 likes and over two million views.