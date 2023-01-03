Old Bill From 1987 Shows Wheat Priced At Rs 1.6 Per Kg, Internet Stunned

The post has amassed over 38,400 views

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photograph of a bill from the year 1987. The price of the wheat was Rs 1.6 per kg and it has intrigued the internet.

The IFS officer shared his grandfather's "J Form" which shows the bill of produce sold to the Food Corporation of India. J form is the sale receipt of a farmer's agricultural produce in the grain market.

He tweeted, "Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India." In a follow-up tweet, he shared that his grandfather had a habit of keeping all the records intact.

Responding to a comment, Mr Paswan shared, "This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in the last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself."

Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India. pic.twitter.com/kArySiSTj4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 2, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 38,400 views, 643 likes and several comments. The internet was amazed and a user wrote, "Thank you sir for posting this. I have read about the J form Today first time."

Another user wrote, "1987 Gold rate was Rs.2,570, so per inflation/gold rate today, wheat would have cost 20X."

The third user commented, "Amazing. The elders back then used to write down all the details of every penny spent. Keep records like this for the crop they sold. So much to learn."

The fourth user wrote, "Good to see the archives of the bill, like philately (postcards)."

