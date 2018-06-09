3-Foot Snake Attacks Snake Twice Its Size In Odisha. Watch If You Dare

Mobile footage from Odisha's Koraput district captured a 3-foot trinket snake trying to constrict an over 5-foot-long rat snake. Animal rescue volunteers received a distress call from a family in Sunabeda town on Friday and were were stunned to see the smaller snake wrapped around the visibly larger snake trying to kill it.
Snake Helpline volunteer Sujit Kumar Mohanty captured the shocking sight on camera.
Watch the video here:
According to Subhendu Mallik, founder of Snake Helpline, the 3-foot snake was tightly (and cleverly so) coiled around the rat snake's heart making it difficult for it move.
He told NDTV that the sight was first of its kind as trinket snakes are known to eat other snakes but they often prey on ones smaller in size.
Volunteers were advised to separate the two serpents as the fiesty trinket snake would have been unable to swallow the bigger size even if it managed to kill it.
Comments"I am fully convinced that the tiny trinket was very much capable of killing the larger rat snake," he told NDTV.
Volunteer disengaged the two snakes and released them separately in their natural habitats. Both the snakes were non-venomous.
