3-Foot Snake Attacks Snake Twice Its Size In Odisha. Watch If You Dare

According to a snake expert, the smaller snake was tightly coiled around the bigger snake's heart

In the ruthless animal world, big animals often eat the smaller ones to survive. But in a "first of its kind" phenomenon caught on camera, a 3-foot snake snake attacked another snake nearly twice as big - in order to score its next meal.Mobile footage from Odisha's Koraput district captured a 3-foot trinket snake trying to constrict an over 5-foot-long rat snake. Animal rescue volunteers received a distress call from a family in Sunabeda town on Friday and were were stunned to see the smaller snake wrapped around the visibly larger snake trying to kill it.Snake Helpline volunteer Sujit Kumar Mohanty captured the shocking sight on camera.

