Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei Calls Indian User 'Bhai', Funny Exchange Goes Viral

Nothing Phones is led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

Nothing Phones have become quite popular among youngsters. The company has confirmed the launch of Nothing Phone 2a in India on March 5. As the moniker suggests, the upcoming smartphone is not a flagship model but it is claimed to be an upgrade over the company's first handset unveiled in July 2022, the Nothing Phone 1. Amid this, a funny exchange between the company's CEO Carl Pei and a user has gone viral on the internet.

The user, who goes by the name Raman, took to X and commented on Nothing India's social media handle about their hiring of Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador. "Why is a brand ambassador needed?" he said. This caught the attention of Mr Pei, who said, "We want to sell more phones bhai". The internet was amused by the choice of words the entrepreneur used to refer to the social media user.

We want to sell more phones bhai https://t.co/c9mAH7NGWP — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed over six lakh views and eight thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"Carl Pei knows the pulse of Indians," commented a person.

Another said, "Carl bhai be like Straight to the point no bakwas"

A third person remarked, "Aree bhai bhai bhai"

Notably, Mr Pei also changed his last name on X to "Bhai" ahead of the phone's launch in India. "Carl Pei became Carl BHAI," said a user. To which, the CEO replied, "Nice one, I changed my name on X."

"Carl is a genius," said an X user.

"Bhai making big moves," stated another user.

Another commented, "Wah..that's Business going Indian. Carl Pei becomes Carl Bhai!"

