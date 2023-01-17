'Nothing Comes Easy': Anand Mahindra Impressed With Neeraj Chopra's Behind-The-Scene Workout Routine

Mr Chopra is preparing for three big events this year

On Tuesday, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's workout routine. The javelin thrower is currently in the UK training for the 2023 season. Looking at Mr Chopra's workout video, Mr Mahindra was reminded of that victory doesn't come easy to anyone.

Mr Mahindra tweeted a video of the 25-year-old athlete's workout routine. "Just watching the workout routine of Neeraj Chopra reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies 'behind the scenes' of any victory. Nothing comes easy," he wrote.

Check out the video here:

Just watching the workout routine of @Neeraj_chopra1 reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes' of any victory. Nothing comes easy… pic.twitter.com/cgMRcZaDkq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2023

Mr Chopra is preparing for three big events this year- the World Championships, Asian Games 2023 and the final of the Diamond League.

Previously, sprint legend Michael Johnson shared the video of Mr Chopra. He showed praise for his sprinter/jumper movements. His "amazing athleticism" left the iconic Michael Johnson in awe.

"He's a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!" Johnson tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra hopes that he is able to touch the 90 m mark in his sport soon this year and remarked that "it is a magical mark that gives bragging rights to the world's top javelin throwers. Neeraj held a press interaction with journalists recently.





