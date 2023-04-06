''Nostalgia Personified'': Harsh Goenka Shares Memories Of Growing Up In Kolkata

The video compilation features the Victoria Memorial, the tram, hand-pulled rickshaws

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. This time, he shared a sentimental video sharing glimpses of his hometown, making internet users nostalgic. The RPG group chairman shared a beautiful video that takes users on a journey to old Kolkata. The video also features all the things that made up a unique childhood experience for those who grew up in Kolkata.

The video compilation features the Victoria Memorial, the tram, hand-pulled rickshaws, Howrah Bridge, yellow and black taxis, Park Street decked up with Christmas lights, vintage cars, artisans making Durga Puja idols, Phantom Sweet cigarettes and Lambretta scooters.

''Kolkata is not just a place, it is indeed an emotion. It is chaotic, it is moody. It is a rich tapestry of culture, politics, and history. And it is nostalgia personified. Let me take you on a nostalgic journey to my home city!'' Mr Goenka wrote.

Watch the video here:

Kolkata is not just a place, it is indeed an emotion. It is chaotic, it is moody. It is a rich tapestry of culture, politics, and history. And it is nostalgia personified.

Let me take you for a nostalgic journey of my home city! pic.twitter.com/NPbn8Lm3V3 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 5, 2023

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Aahhh Kolkatta! My home town too! You have brought back heartwarming, everlasting and unforgettable memories. Strolling down park street, ride on Red Road, Kathi rolls, Alo dum at Vivekananda park and all the beautiful clubs, esp Tolly & RCGC! Thank you for sharing.''

Another commented, ''Kolkata is indeed an emotion and for loving the city one needs to spend some time there and imbibe the vibe of kolkata..only one thing..Bengali babu with iconic black umbrella is missing!!and mithais and puchkas.''

This is not the first time that Goenka expressed his love for the city. In a post last year, he shared what the city means to him.

Kolkata is not a city, it is an emotion. The city breeds nostalgia. I miss it for its food, its sweet language, its culture, its fierce politics. I may not be physically present, but a part of me has always stayed back. pic.twitter.com/YkAbBDuVLD — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 30, 2022

“Kolkata is not a city, it is an emotion. The city breeds nostalgia. I miss it for its food, its sweet language, its culture, its fierce politics. I may not be physically present, but a part of me has always stayed back,” he wrote and posted a few pictures of The City Of Joy.