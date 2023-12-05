'No Need To Go To Wagah Border': Pakistani Men's Foot-Stomping Moment At A Wedding Is Viral

Every single day, a special retreat ceremony is held at the Wagah-Attari Border, and it is no less than a spellbinding event. Watching the disciplined, poised army men in their uniform and impressive headgear perform to signal the closure of the border for the day is a treat. However, a recent viral video featured a group of men dressed as Pakistani army personnel showcasing the foot-stomping routine at a wedding, leaving the spectators both intrigued and entertained.

The video shared on X, formerly Twitter shows men performing the foot-stomping routine and receiving payment.

Wahgha border ki kamyabi k baad ab paishi kidmat hay… naya band…. pic.twitter.com/PM6CWR2IQ7 — Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) December 4, 2023

The video has amassed over 4 lakh views on X and has sparked a flurry of comments on the micro-blogging platform.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "We should also do this - Hamare yahan Shadi, Kitty Party ke orders liye jaate hain.".

"Post-retirement startup idea for BSF personnel," quipped another, while a third humorously took a dig at Pakistan's economic condition, stating, "They monetized it given the state of their economy."

"There is no need to go to the Wagah border! Just get married. Or attend a wedding! Fun fun! The second option is safer," the fourth user commented on X.

Meanwhile, there was a section of users who perceived it as an insult to the army.

The Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP), at Attari near Amritsar in Punjab, is located on the International Border between India and Pakistan, about 27 km from Amritsar. It has been an important tourist attraction due to the conduct of the Joint Retreat Parade between BSF and Pak Rangers every day.

The retreat ceremony is a traditional practice, which is performed when the fighting troops conclude their battle, sheathe their weapons, and retreat from the battlefield after sunset.