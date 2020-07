News Anchor's Tooth Falls Out Live On Air. Watch How She Handles It Like A Pro

Marichka Padalko's tooth fell out as she read the news.

She may have lost her tooth, but she kept her calm. News presenters are expected to remain poised and professional on air at all times. A Ukrainian broadcaster put her training to good use when she remained absolutely unruffled and continued reading the news even as her front tooth fell out during a live broadcast.

According to 7 News, Marichka Padalko was reading the news live in Ukraine - as she had done multiple times in her years-long career - when she felt her front tooth loose. Instead of panicking or stopping the broadcast, the TSN reporter put her hand to her mouth to catch the tooth and continued reading the news without missing a beat - impressing viewers.

"This is probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter," Ms Padalko wrote while sharing a video of the incident on Instagram, according to a translation provided by the New York Post.

She explained that her tooth fell out as a result of an accident 10 years ago, when her daughter accidentally knocked out half her tooth while playing with an alarm clock.

Watch the incident unfold below:

Since being shared two days ago, Ms Padalko's video has collected over 30,000 'likes' and thousands of comments from people praising her for handling the unusual situation like a pro.

"I honestly thought the incident would go unnoticed," said Ms Padalko. "But we underestimated the attentiveness of our viewers."

