This Zoo May Feed Some Animals To Others To Stay Afloat During Lockdown

A picture shared by Neumunster Zoo on Facebook.

A zoo in Germany has said that it might have to feed some animals to others as a last resort if it is to stay afloat during the coronavirus lockdown. According to BBC, Neumunster Zoo appealed for donations and said that it was struggling after remaining closed over Easter, when it would normally have done brisk business.

"We've listed the animals we'll have to slaughter first," said Verena Kaspari, director of Neumunster Zoo, according to The Metro.

She said that the killing would be an "unpleasant" last resort, pointing out that costs remain high at the zoo as animals need fresh food daily, particularly the seal and penguins, who require a large quantity of fish every day.

"If it comes to it, I'll have to euthanise animals, rather than let them starve," she said. "At the worst, we would have to feed some of the animals to others."

News that the German zoo might feed some of its animals to others to stay afloat has generated huge outrage on social media. "This is ridiculous and abhorrent," wrote one Twitter user, while another said "Disgusting and heartbreaking."

A number of small businesses around the world have been hit hard by the lockdowns imposed by governments to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Ms Kaspari's zoo is not covered by the state emergency fund for small businesses as it belongs to an association.