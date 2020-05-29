Netflix Is Impressed By This Woman's 'Genius' Hack To Use Ex-Boyfriend's Account

A woman stole her ex-boyfriend's Netflix by disguising her account as 'Settings'.

Social media users have been left impressed by a woman who used her ex-boyfriend's account to watch Netflix for two months before anyone got wind for the fact. While multiple users sharing a Netflix account is common, this woman managed to use her ex's account secretly - and her ingenious hack to do so has impressed even the streaming giant itself.

On Wednesday, Twitter user '@yellowgengar2' took to the microblogging platform to explain how his brother's ex-girlfriend managed to steal Netflix from them by disguising her account name as "Settings".

"My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as 'settings' and honestly I ain't even mad," he wrote. "I'm just really disappointed in myself for actually believing that an account named "settings" would legitimately be Netflix settings," he added while sharing a photo of the Netflix landing page where an account named "Settings" and showing a buffering icon sits next to an account for "Norman".

Since being posted two days ago, the tweet has gone viral with over 2.7 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments from netizens impressed by the woman's hack.

Netflix itself weighed in on the discussion. "Respect," the streaming platform wrote.

Many hailed the move as "genius".

Others were of the opinion that the woman should be allowed to keep stealing Netflix from her ex for coming up with the hack.

