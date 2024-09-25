'Best Ride Of My life': Influencer Praises Self- Driving Tesla Cab, Elon Musk Reacts

The German YouTuber looked fascinated with Tesla's ability to manoeuvre through traffic.

German YouTuber Naomi Seibt has shared on microblogging website x (formerly known as Twitter) that she had experienced a truly unforgettable Uber ride when her Tesla car arrived to pick her up. The experience, which Naomi described in words as the "best of her life," was made special by having a chance to ride in the self-driving car mode.

According to Seibt, it felt surreal and revolutionary to be riding in such advanced technology. She went so far as to predict that self-driving technology will dramatically change the future of driving.

She shared her excitement on X in a video clip, detailing the conversation with the driver about the car's progress and her awe at the futuristic technology.

"Self-driving Tesla first experience. Best Uber ride of my life: I got to witness first-hand how the new Tesla manages to manoeuvre around obstacles and steer the wheel automatically. This technology will revolutionise the market; no one can come close. Respect, Elon Musk," she captioned the video.

The video, which has garnered over 86,000 views and gone viral on social media, even caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He responded to Seibt's post with one word, "Yup," seemingly agreeing with her prediction of self-driving technology revolutionizing the future of driving.

"Glad you never gave up. Inspired me to fight through hard times myself instead of choosing the safe route," she said in a reply to Tesla chief Elon Musk.