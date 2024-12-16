Mysterious Drone Sightings Across US Linked To Project Blue Beam Conspiracy Theory

A host of conspiracy theories have emerged as mysterious drones are spotted in various parts of the US. The sightings first began in November near Morris County, New Jersey but have since spread to Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York among other states. While the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US government term these sightings as non-threatening, social media users have connected the spotting to the decades-old conspiracy theory called Project Blue Beam.

Proposed by Canadian journalist Serge Monast in the 1990s, Project Blue Beam alleges that the global elites' are planning to stage fake supernatural events or alien invasions in a covert operation to establish a totalitarian world government.

Those adhering to the conspiracy believe that advanced holographic technology would be used to project images of religious figures or extraterrestrial invasions in the sky. The theory also posits that the entire exercise is aimed at manipulating human thoughts which creates the illusion of direct communication with deities to justify authoritarian control.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, infamous for his comments on the Sandy Hook shooting, posted about Project Blue Beam by sharing an interview with ufologist Steven Greer about "how Project Blue Beam will be used."

FLASHBACK: Alex Jones Interviews Dr. Steven Greer About How Project Blue Beam Will Be Used



— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 11, 2024

A mysterious object hovers motionless in the Miami sky—blimp or something more? The footage raises questions we can't ignore. #ProjectBlueBeam — Project Blue Beam (@PBBonSOL) December 16, 2024

Trump reacts to sightings

President-elect Donald Trump recently chimed in on the issue by suggesting that the mysterious drones should be shot down promptly.

"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so," Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by him.

"Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT," he added.

Meanwhile, the US government said the mysterious objects were "manned aircraft" being operated lawfully. "Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully," said White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby.

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI added there was no evidence to suggest that the sightings posed a national security or a public safety threat.

"We are supporting local law enforcement in New Jersey with numerous detection methods but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection," read the joint statement.